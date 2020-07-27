Kung Fu Panda 4: Click Here For Cast, Trailer, Release Date Details!

- Advertisement -

Kung Fu Panda is a franchise of all films that have released three films. It is an animated film combined with humor. The story revolves around a panda who used to be clumsy. As time passed he took on the responsibility and proved himself to his Master Shifu.

In the first sequel, we find out that Po possesses the name of Dragon Warrior by defeating the leopard. Tai Lung who was raised and trained by Master Shifu.

From the second sequel, Po’s past has been unveiled. We see he defeats the peacock. Shen wanted to destroy China and Kung Fu.

From the third sequel, we see a Po whose tea is other pandas. In this part, he defeats Kai, the villain.

Is there gonna become a part four to this franchise? So when can we watch it?

The cartoon has spread joy by declaring that not only will there be a part but also fifth and sixth. The release date if the third part was in 2018 but however it looks like we could see it in 2021. We’ve found out one more exciting detail of Kung Fu Panda part 4 that is the villain is going to be voiced by Eminem.

A Reddit Fan According to Theory goes for this Eminem function as Villian for Kung Fu Panda 4.

Cast

The cast is the same.

Jack as Po

Jackie Chan as a master fighter

David Cross as crane master

Dustin Hoffman as a master teacher

Angelina Jolie as the master tigress

Randall Duk as grandmaster Augway

Lucy Liu as Master Viper

Seth Rogen as Master Mentis

James Hong as Mr. Ping

Villain as Eminem(according to fan theory)

Trailer

Unfortunately, we do not have any trailer and hopefully, Dreamworks releases it. We have had a very long wait and the fans are getting restless. 2021 is not much and we will see the film.