Konosuma Season 3: release date and plot details, latest stuff from the Crunchyroll

Last few months of this gloomy year have been very really relieving for the Anime Fans. Attack on Titan was confirmed and slated to be premiered soon. Fire Force Season 2 is already out and currently streaming on. Konosuma fans have finally got their pending English dub release of Season 2 and movie. There is only one thing left for anime fans to redeem this year to some extent. We know it already, just renew the Konosuma for Season 3.

On 26 February 2020, Crunchyroll rolled out the English dub of Season 2. Later it released the Konosuma Legend of Crimson on 25 March 2020. Fans are hyped up for the season 3.

Crunchyroll is continuously teasing the fans by posting fiery stuff from Konosuba. It can be the part of the marketing strategy as Season 2 has just premiered on Crunchyroll. But each post does increase the hope of getting Season 3.

Latest tweet from Crunchyroll teased a still of Magumin from Konosuma legend of crimson. The comment section is filled with the user’s getting excited for the season 3.

Konosuma Season 3 plot details

A link was embedded in the tweet. A well-researched article about the Magumin and her catchphrase ‘Explosion’. Some good quality content to satisfy the fans.

It is based on the light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki. The series tells the story of Kazuma Sato, a teenage who, after an expected death, forms a “dysfunctional party with a goddess, a wizard, and a full-fledgedight against monsters” in a fantasy world.

Next season will probably cover the Volume 5 and 6 of the light novel series.

Konosuma cancelled or renewed?

Rumours about the cancellation of the season 3 were circulating. Thankfully in an interview, two voice cast members revealed that they are working on a project. But they didn’t reveal anything about the nature of the project; it can be anything OVAs, Movie or a Season.

Konosuma the movie was a success it was dubbed as Explosive. Season 3’s chances of getting confirmed are really high. But the return of the show is ambiguous. We have no idea if it would be a movie or a full-fledged season.

In any case, we can’t expect to release in the early 2021. There has been no official announcement about the Season 3 so far.