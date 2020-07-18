Konosuba Season 3: Everything You Need To Know Release Date, Cast And Story

- Advertisement -

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Fantastic World! Is an anime based on a series of books that were lightly written by Natsume Akatsuki? The series was released in 2016. After season 1 receive a positive response a second season. Next season a little changed. We have a picture adaptation of a sequel to the series although we didn’t get another season. Studio Deen is responsible for the version of this novel. The anime is of the Isekai genre.

Story of Konosuba Season 3

The series follows a boy named Kazuma Satō. The boy doesn’t venture outside so much. He has ventured out to buy a game. He mistakenly believes that there is a speeding truck coming in a woman and is highly sleep-deprived. In an attempt to save her, he dies due to an acute stress reaction.

A goddess later wakes up him. The goddess gives him an opportunity. The goal is to defeat the Devil King and his military. He forms a party with the goddess Aqua. A magician named Darkness and Megumin, a knight join their party. The four of them have several experiences.

Things to expect from Konosuba Season 3

The word on season 3 of this fan-favorite series is still not available. Considering that all these adventures are nevertheless to be carried out there’s an opportunity of having our favorite characters back. At the close of the film, we saw that a romance is blooming between Megumin and Kazuma. We get to see where this goes.

However, fantastic news for the fans is that their favorite personalities are returning. An upcoming show called Isekai Quartet is going to be a crossover series. It will feature characters from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Overlord, and The Saga of Tanya that the Evil and of course Konosuba as well.