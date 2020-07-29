KonoSuba Season 3 Cast, Plot And You Know Everything

- Advertisement -

Konsuba is a superb comedy series with voice acting and humorous characters, and why not have a sequel until now, and we are going to have Konsuba season 3 sometime?

Season 1 and Season 2 of the anime have worked including sales of a light novel. There are combined criticism and some reviews but this series is one of the protagonists. From a profit perspective, the series has done an excellent job.

The Prakash novel series consists of 3 volumes, of that seasons 1 and 2 are included in 2 volumes, respectively. Then the next season will adapt the section of the releasing series. Season 2 ended with a sign that season 3 sold out. The show was nothing less than dreams and we hope to see more in the coming season.

KonoSuba Season 3 Plot

According to Kadokawa producer Junichiro Tamura, the odds are high that fans will have a chance to watch season 3 of the anime television show to. On the other hand, the decision will be dependent on whether the film,’KONOSUBA – God’s blessing in this world that is wonderful!’ Monitor. Tamura combined Reddit AMA to go over the anime’The Rising of the Shield Hero’, that is her project. In this conversation, he was asked about the Konosuba renewal for the third time, to which he replied: “Konosuba season 3 has a fantastic chance if the film works well.” Another point he made was that the decision-making process was different. The season of any series”depends on the prevalence of the series.”

The issue is that Konusuba season 3 has not yet been officially announced in 2020, and we do not know whether there’s any chance of another Konusuba season.

KonoSuba Season 3 Cast

Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato

Sora Amamiya as Aqua

Rai Takahashi as Meghumin

Ai Kayano as darkness