- Advertisement -

Knightfall is a historical fiction drama tv series. The series is directed by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner and the producer of the show is Michael Wray, Gideon Amir, and Nina Heyns. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Tom Cullen, Jim Carter, Pádraic Delaney, Simon Merrells, Julian Ovenden, Olivia Ross, Ed Stoppard, Sabrina Bartlett, Bobby Schofield, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Tom Forbes and Mark Hamill. The series has completed two seasons. Knightfall made its debut on December 6, 2017, as season 1 with 10 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on March 25, 2019, with 8 episodes. The series got a rating of 6.8/10 from IMDb, 7.1/10 from TV.com, and 55% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Knightfall season 3 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Tom Cullen as Landry, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Tom Forbes as Prince Louise, Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Adelina and Pádraic Delaney as Gawain.

Knightfall season 3 Plot

If the series will be renewed, the season 3 will focus on Pope cement. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Knightfall season 3 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on December 6, 2017. Till now there is so the announcement of the official release date of the season. Reports suggest that season 3 of the series will be out in mid-2021. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.