Kissing Booth 3 In Post-Production and Coming from Netflix in 2021

“The Kissing Booth 2,” the next episode in Netflix’s hugely popular franchise, is currently No. 1 on the streamer’s seeing graphs. Riding off the prevalence of the new film and the 2018 first, both directed by Vince Marcello, Netflix has awarded the go-ahead onto a third movie. But maybe the most fascinating bit of news, as mentioned by Deadline, is that”The Kissing Booth 3″ has already finished filming shooting quietly alongside”Kissing Booth 2″ last year in South Africa. Marcello is reported to be present in post-production on the film, which Netflix will start sometime in 2021. Netflix confirmed the news to IndieWire.

The news has been revealed by celebrity and executive producer Joey King during a live-stream enthusiast occasion hosted on Sunday. “The Kissing Booth 3” will be placed in the summer before Elle heads off to school. She’s been accepted into Harvard and Berkeley.

“The Kissing Booth” films are based on the novels by Beth Reekles, adapted by Vince Marcello, together with Jay Arnold co-writing”The Kissing Booth 2.” In IndieWire’s overview of the new film, Kate Erbland writes, “While the first film was rife with sexist rhetoric, casual slut-shaming, along with a poor boy’ lead who never met a put-down (or a punch) he did not like, its sequel tones down the offensive BS, discovering something sweeter and a lot more fun in the procedure. For crowds not turned off by the regressive attitudes of this original, its strangely aggressive tone was never, well, romantic, a misstep that Marcello now tries to rectify. And the best strength of’The Kissing Booth 2,’ an overstuffed (clocking in at a whopping 132 minutes) mishmash of genre tropes and tips, is not its most romances; it is King, who eventually gets to spread her wings and her comedic chops.”

“The Kissing Booth two” is the latest in Netflix’s big foray into romantic comedies, particularly revolving around teens, including the”To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movie collection.