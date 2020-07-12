Kissing Booth 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And More!!

- Advertisement -

The American romantic comedy was written by Vince Marcello depending on the novel by precisely the exact same name written by Beth Reekles. Because the customers accepted the series although the film received negative reviews due to the misogynist and platitudinal characterization of roles, the series garnered enough testimonials. Netflix released the film. The movie stars Joey King and Joel Courtney from the lead roles.

WHEN CAN WE EXPECT THE MOVIE TO AIR ON NETFLIX?

The first trailer for the sequel released on July 6 and the big news is the fact that it’s going to be arriving on July 24 to Netflix! Yay!

The film filmed between October and June of this past year, so it’s almost as if all operate wrapped up before the present outbreak happened.

THE KISSING BOOTH 2 CAST: WHO WILL BE IN IT?

Most of the original cast members are coming: Joey King (as Elle Evans), Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel), Molly Ringwald (Mrs.Flynn), Morne Visser (Mr.Flynn), Bianca Bosch (Olivia), along with Carson White (Brad Evans).

Actress Camilla Wolfson has replaced Jessica Sutton, who played with Mia from the former picture. Other brand new cast members are Taylor Perez (like Marco), Maisie Richardson Sellers (as Chloe), Michelle Allen (Heather), Frances Sholto Douglas (Vivian), Bianca Amato (Linda), along with Nathan Lynn (Cameron).

WHAT WILL BE THE PLOT OF THE KISSING BOOTH 2?

If we go by trailer, then we could assume that all is not well between Elle and Noah because Noah is not kissing someone apart from Elle? And Noah spending time with Chloe.

Can Elle and Noah handle the pressure of connections? Can they become a happily ever after? We will only find out if The Kissing Booth two arrives on Netflix later this month.