Kissing Booth 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

Joey King hasn’t spent a day at high school and has never been in a sorority, but she imagines that filming The Kissing Booth 2 is pretty similar to those encounters.

“I had been homeschooled, but from what I’ve heard, that is what it is like,” she informed Seventeen. “Being back on set was like having a really big family back together again. It had been wonderful.”

The Kissing Booth 2, that falls Netflix Friday, July 24th, brings the entire cast from the first film back for more fun, drama, and, of course, kissing.

WHEN CAN WE EXPECT THE MOVIE TO AIR ON NETFLIX?

The trailer for the sequel released on July 6 and the big news is the fact that it will be coming to Netflix on July 24! Yay!

The movie filmed between October and June of this past year, so it is almost like all work wrapped up before the global outbreak occurred.

THE KISSING BOOTH 2 CAST: WHO WILL BE IN IT?

Most of the original cast members are coming: Joey King (as Elle Evans), Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel), Molly Ringwald (Mrs.Flynn), Morne Visser (Mr.Flynn), Bianca Bosch (Olivia), along with Carson White (Brad Evans).

Actress Camilla Wolfson has replaced Jessica Sutton, who played with Mia in the former movie. Other new cast members are Taylor Perez (like Marco), Maisie Richardson Sellers (as Chloe), Michelle Allen (Heather), Frances Sholto Douglas (Vivian), Bianca Amato (Linda), and Nathan Lynn (Cameron).

WHAT WILL BE THE PLOT OF THE KISSING BOOTH 2?

If we go by trailer, then we can assume that all is not well between Elle and Noah since Noah is not kissing someone apart from Elle? And Noah spending some time with Chloe at Harvard.

Can Noah and Elle handle the strain of connections? Can they become a happily ever after? We will only learn if The Kissing Booth two arrives on Netflix after this month.