Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Details

With Season 3 finished and done airing, fans can look forward to Season 4 of Killing Eve as it received a renewal order back in January! Following some unevenly dispersed episodes in Season 3, we’re hoping to see more screen time for Sandra Oh’s Eve. This is what we understand about Season 4, beginning from the expected release date to throw details to the plot.

Release Date

For the time being, no concrete release date has been announced. With many productions functions in the industry on pause today due to the present situation of the planet, it is unsure when the crew of Killing Eve is going to be able to start filming.

With that being said, the series has a pattern of releasing each new season from April. So there might be chances of it airing in April 2021 or even afterward.

Cast

Each of the direct cast members who didn’t meet their demise in the third season is expected to return for Season 4. The list includes.

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Kim Bodnia, and Fiona Shaw as Eve, Villanelle, Konstantin, and Carolyn respectively.

Game of Thrones’ celebrity Gemma Whelan played Carolyn’s daughter Geraldine in Season 3 but she had a rocky relationship with her mum and Carolyn pushed her away. So it’s uncertain whether Whelan will reunite for Season 4 or not.

Plot

Season 3 ended on a cliff hanger with Carolyn killing her MI6 boss Paul Bradwell who turned out to become a member of The Twelve, a key organization that hires assassins to kill powerful people across Europe.

We’ve got no information on the possible storyline of Season 4 but we do know it will pick up from where it left. Season 4 could also start with the arrangement of a time jump to say, six months afterward, something Season 3 did. Stay tuned with us for more other updates!