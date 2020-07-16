Home TV Series Killing Eve Season 3: All Details And More.
Killing Eve Season 3: All Details And More.

By- Akanksha
 Killing Eve categorized as Drama, Black Comedy, Thriller television series, premiered on BBC. It is an ongoing series with 3 seasons to date. Each season is led by a different female writer.

The plot of the story is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. The series follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who’s a British intelligence investigator assigned with a task to capture a psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession.

The last season released was the 3rd season premiered on 12 April 2020 and concluded on 31 May 2020, and in January 2020, Killing Eve was renewed for a fourth series.

The third season is an 8 episode season, it continues the intense war between, the season was about the trauma of past and emotional reflection for Villanelle still killing and struggling with own demons and as of matter of Eve She’s not working for MI6 anymore, her relationship with Niko is in shambles, and she starts this season trying to solve Kenny’s death to only get distracted by her hunt for Villanelle.

The series is renewed for the Fourth season the continuing adventure will be expected to be seen and we are hoping to see the same spark of Eve and Villanelle as it was at the start of the series.

