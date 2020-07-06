Home Corona Keep These As A Stock At Your Home In COVID-19.
CoronaTop Stories

Keep These As A Stock At Your Home In COVID-19.

By- Sweety Singh
  • Everyone was so concerned about the coronavirus second wave that they forgot about one tiny detail: The US never flattened the curve from the first wave of COVID-19 infections and now case numbers are skyrocketing.
  • Hospitals in some areas will undoubtedly be better prepared this time around, but coronavirus cases are already climbing far too rapidly in many regions to contain.
  • Unfortunately, we all know where this is going and If you’re smart, you’ll stock up on certain essentials now — like best-selling coronavirus face masks and Purell hand sanitizer — so you’re not left scrambling when things get bad again.

It has now been more than 3 months since coronavirus lockdowns began in the United States, and there’s simply no way we can continue to keep businesses closed and people cooped up at home. Should we? Probably, but it’s a moot point. Economies are reopening all across the country and unfortunately, many people out there haven’t gotten the message.

As a result, they’re still not being safe enough when they go out. Now, new coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the country and we’re worse off than we were back in April.

Many people don’t need to read the CDC’s recommendations to know that they need to wear face masks when they go outside. You also know you need to use hand sanitizer whenever you touch a surface or object in public. You know you need to sanitize things in your home and office with disinfectant wipes all the time .

Not everyone is as smart or as cautious as you though, and there will likely be supply shortages in the coming weeks and months. Do you want to deal with another rush on essentials? No, of course you don’t. That’s why you should definitely stock up now, and here you’ll find five key things you’d be wise to load up on.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/mylan-s-remdesivir-gets-dcgi-s-emergency-authorisation-for-covid-19-treatment-11594043766761.html

Face masks

Jointown 3-layer face masks are by far the best-selling masks on Amazon and they do a great job of protecting you when combined with strict social distancing and good hygiene. Plus, they only cost 50¢ per mask thanks to a coupon, so you should definitely stock up.

face mask
Face Mask, Pack of 50

$24.94 ($0.50 / mask)
Available from Amazon

For higher-risk activities like taking public transportation, flying, or visiting a doctor’s office, more effective KN95 face masks are good to have. WCL KN95 face masks are very popular with our readers and are back in stock right now at a discounted price. Head over to eBay and you’ll easily pay $10 or $12 apiece for KN95 masks!

KN95 Face Mask, GB2626-2006, Pack of 20

$46.35 ($2.32 / mask)
Available from Amazon

If you want the best of the best, there have been some rare opportunities lately to load up on things like 3M N95 masks, 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved particulate filters, and Honeywell face masks that are typically reserved for hospitals and government agencies only. Note that these will likely be sold out by the time you get to them, but bookmark those pages and check back often because they appear back in stock from time to time.

3M Half Face Piece, Reusable Respirator, Large Mask – 6300/07026

$30.00
Available from Amazon

 

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters

$9.99+
Available from Amazon
Honeywell Nuisance Disposable Dust Mask, 5-Pack (RWS-54000)

$8.42 ($1.68 / Mask)
Available from Amazon

Lastly, you might also be able to get 3M N100 face masks and Hui You KN95 face masks if you hurry.

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator – Quantity 10

$155.00 ($15.50 / mask)
Available from Amazon
Cup Particulate Res+pirators,valve 95% Cup Face protection (9000)

$68.00 ($3.40 / Mask)
Available from Amazon

COVID-19 Hand sanitizer

The big news here is that Purell hand sanitizer is FINALLY back in stock on Amazon and there are FINALLY options that are available to everyone, not just hospitals. Some prices are inflated (like on the Purell wipes) but prices have actually come down a bit and are quite reasonable if you buy Purell bottles in bulk.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz (15-Pack)

$34.99 for 15 bottles
Available from Amazon

hand sanitizer

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz (24-Pack)

$59.99 for 24 bottles
Available from Amazon

 

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer for First Aid Providers 9651-640 4 Fl. Oz. (12 Pack)

$69.99 for 12 4oz bottles
Available from Amazon
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack)

$9.99 for 4 bottles
Available from Amazon
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz

$4.48
Available from Amazon

 

GOJ912006CMREA – Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes

$7.00
Available from Amazon

Lucky Super Soft Hand Sanitizer Gel with the same formulation as Purell has been very popular among our readers and it’s now finally back in stock. It’s a soothing gel with moisturizers including vitamin E, and it’s more than strong enough to kill coronavirus.

Lucky Super Soft Hand Sanitizer Gel, 8 oz Hand Sanitizer Gel with Alcohol, Hand Sanitizer with…

$56.99 for 12 bottles
Available from Amazon

If you’re looking for another good option with even more coronavirus-killing alcohol in its formulation, Forward Science Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Spray has been a best-seller for a while now. 6-packs of 8-ounce bottles are now back and it has 80% alcohol content so it’s the strongest hand sanitizer you can get right now.

Hand Sanitizer – 80% Ethanol Alcohol – World Health Organization Formula – 8 fl. oz. 6 Pack – L…

$49.99 for 6 bottles
Available from Amazon

Finally, people in search of a good option from a top brand will find Suave Hand Sanitizer Spray in stock at Amazon.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6

$26.94 for 6 bottles
Available from Amazon

Toilet paper

Remember how difficult it was to find toilet paper a month ago? Well, it’s still that tough to find in some areas and it’s going to get even worse once coronavirus infection rates start climbing again. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today if you hurry!

toilet paper
Toilet Paper On Amazon

$9.99+
Available from Amazon

COVID-19 Paper towels

The run on paper towels was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon

$21.99+
Available from Amazon

Nitrile Gloves

Last but certainly not least, don’t forget how difficult it was to find protective gloves between March and May. In fact, some sizes are still tough to come by. Order up a bunch of nitrile gloves now so you don’t have to worry about it later.

Nitrile Gloves On Amazon

$3.60+
Available from Amazon

paper towels

Sweety Singh

