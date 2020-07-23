Home TV Series Netflix Katy Keene Season 2: Release Date Renewed Or Canceled For?
Katy Keene Season 2: Release Date Renewed Or Canceled For?

By- Alok Chand
In ancient 2020, The CW developed the brand new comedy-drama series titled Katy Keene. The character of Archie Comics of precisely the same name inspires it, and it is the spinoff of Riverdale series. Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the Collection. It cast Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Katherine LaNasa, Ashleigh Murray, Julia Chan, and Jonny Beauchamp. Hale is also the storyteller of the series.

Katy Keene Season 2

The series tells the story of ambitious artists living. After its premiere, the show has received favorable reviews from the audiences and critics. Fans want to know not or if the season is currently happening. So keep reading to know all of the facts:

Renewal Status

After the first period of Katy Keene released on The CW, a few enthusiasts began demanding more episodes. But now we must state that the comedy-drama series is canceled for season 2. The conclusion appeared just after several months of season 1 release. So The CW stopped the series since the series is not receiving high ratings.

Lucy Hale On Cancelation Of Katy Keene

When the lead celebrity Lucy Hale heard about the cancelation of the comedy-drama show, she got disheartened. By sharing a movie on her media, take a peek, so lately she reacted on the Whole incident:

Any Chance Made For Its Revival?

The good news is that The CW abandoned Warner Bros. After the series, television is looking for a new residence. So there is still a ray of hope left for the brand new episodes of the comedy-drama series. It is also currently streaming on the HBO Max, so if the show returns to get a season, we can expect it to land on HBO Max.

But still, some chances are abandoned for it to occur, although there is no official confirmation of its revival, so we have to wait around for this.

