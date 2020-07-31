Home Entertainment Katy Keene Season 2: Netflix Not Cancelled This Show?
Katy Keene Season 2: Netflix Not Cancelled This Show?

By- Alok Chand
The CW was defining several series’ futures and had been continuously announcing renewals from January. And therefore, it was the turn of the show, Katy Keene.

Katy Keene Season 2

Here Is What You Need To Know About Katy Keene.

The first period of Katy Keene was premiered on 6th February 2020. However, musical fiction was not a success like the CW shows and wasn’t well-received by the audience. May 2020, with a mean response, the season finished on 14th.

After that, the audience waited to be aware of the future of Riverdale’s collection.

The Plot Of Katy Keene

The Katy Keene is Set five years following the Riverdale events. The plot follows four famous Archie Comics characters, including future trend legend Katy Keene ( Lucy Hale ). They search for their dreams from Nyc. While many of these wishes to make it to Broadway, the catwalk, and recording studios, Katy Keene decides to build a career in the fashion world.

Katy Keene: Renewed or Cancelled For Period 2?

There’s bad news for the ones who loved Katy Keene’s nature from the sequence. The CW has confirmed the cancellation Katy Keene’, after a season. And so, there’ll not be a Katy Keene period 2. The main reason behind its cancellation could be that after being a spin-off of Riverdale series that has already confirmed its 5th season, it failed to entice the audience.

Cancellation Confirmed By The Actress Lucy Hale!

Lucy Hale has confirmed the news through a movie on Instagram.” We haven’t renewed for another season. These things happen, it’s happened to me several times, and every time it happens, it’s very miserable,” said the actress.

Are There Still Any Hopes For Katy Keene Period 2?

As per the reports, Warner will try to market the product to another broadcaster. However far it doesn’t seem that the series will have a channel to telephone the house. However, nobody knows the future.

