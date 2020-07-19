Home TV Series Netflix KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE START?
KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE START?

By- Alok Chand
Following Kaguya-Sama’s two-hit seasons, the season is highly expected among fans. In this Guide, I Would like to talk Three of Kaguya-Sama. The concluding episode of 12 episode-second-season aired. The people after the anime over the whole year want an upgrade on the sequel.

KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR SEASON 3

Season 3 Release Date

The Release Date for season 3 of Kaguya-same is going to be set in 2021. You will find the release upgrade from the studio as the production for the season is initiated. It’s possible to observe the previous two seasons on Crunchyroll.

About the Series

Two-season has been made by series up until today based on its popular manga. The narrative is revolving around Miyuki and Kaguya’s bunch. In their college, both of them are aware of each other. Not one of them needs to admit. They believe that whoever confesses is going to be the failure. It is a fun two-way battle to find another person.

Main Cast

Kaguya Shinomaya by Aoi Koga
Miyuki Shirogane by Makuto Furukawa
Chika Fujiwara by Konomi Kohara
Yū Ishigami by Ryōta Suzuki
Miko Ino by Miyu Tomita
Ai Hayasaka by Yumiri Hanamori

The original manga series is written by Aka Akasaka, which has sold over 9 million copies, becoming 2019’s top-selling manga. The adaptation has published 24 episodes and started in 2018.

Details

This story is a romantic comedy that focuses on the affection between Miyuki and Kaguya. Here, Kaguya is an innocent woman brought up in a wealthy family. When it comes to romance, She’s awkward. The attraction between the two is that there, but none want to admit. The friend Chika of Kaguya is another intriguing character in the series. She is more friendly and cheerful. She isn’t aware of the material involving Kaguya and Miyuki. That is precisely why she pops up everywhere to destroy their confession plots.

Ai Hayasaka is the assistant of Kaguya. She’s been there for Kaguya since childhood. Her family has been serving the”Shinomaya” for a long time. As the main character of this collection, men and women think of her after a few hits on her introduction dance and more. The author did not intend this. She has contributed a lot.

Manga’s writer placed the story in high school as he didn’t experience it fully. He had no such experiences in school; instead, he was involved in different pursuits. This manga represents his fantasy. It clarifies what the author has planned for your manga further.

The characters are motivated by a fairy tale. The writer wanted to install Kaguya as a princess. Her relationship with Miyuki signifies a princess could meet her match. The plot has been written in contemporary standards where it’s happening in the school. The woman in the school and the guy are currently trying to be collective. It is a beautiful story. What are your ideas about Kaguya-Sama? Do allow me to know!

Alok Chand







