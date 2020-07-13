Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Fans Will Understand, Release Date, Cast, Storyline Possibilities For The Explained?

Home TV Series Netflix Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Fans Will Understand, Release Date, Cast,...
The run of the second season of Kaguya-sama. Now, the fans are anticipating the third season, but it will take at least a year to return. A-1 Photographs have made no announcement, yet fans have deduced some clues for Season 3.

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3

The romantic-comedy has generated a good deal in most aspects since the commencement of series. The Student Council has developed a thrilling bonding among members and is nearer. The anime’s official Twitter account thanked the fandom for sticking with them since day one and loving their cherished characters. The eagle-eyed fans claimed the photograph uploaded along with tweet has some clue about Season 3.

The tweet features a group photo of the Student Council. The group picture is shown on the new smartphone of Shinomiya. Since there are scratches on the monitor, the smartphone appears to hit on the ground forcefully. Fans recalled the situation depicted in the next season finale. Kaguya's flip phone also fell hard on the ground after it blew because of this gust of wind.

The hint about the season is mentioned in the image. On the image's ideal side, the enthusiast can notice a carving in the ground. The dividing only writes: Continue? Yes No. Below the sculpture, the earth's holes make number 3– a reference to the third season. So, fans can relive that they are getting the season, and now it just a matter of when.

Kaguya-same: Love Is War: Storyline

The series follows the story of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. Kaguya is the president of a pupil council also comes from a wealthy family. Miyuki is a trendy and top student, who’s the president of the student council. The two characters love each other but are too proud to confess.

