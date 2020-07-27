Home Movies K-Drama Fans, Is There A Possibility Of ‘Crash Landing On You 2’?
K-Drama Fans, Is There A Possibility Of ‘Crash Landing On You 2’?

By- Deepak Kumar
By now, most Malaysians might have entered the K-drama globe due to this Movement Control Order (MCO) using crash Landing On You’ (CLOY) being their first K-drama.

The popular South Korean show made it on the very best trending graphs and individuals instantly fell in love with Captain Ri, Yoon Se-ri, as well as the remainder of the cast’s chemistry that was amazing.

Now that you have finished viewing it, you could be asking yourself, is there a possibility of another season?

Rumors have been floating about and a few fans even began a
request for’Crash Landing You two’ since they believed that the first story’s story was”pristine”.
The cast members have kept mum on the possibility of returning set together.

Some enthusiasts nevertheless, felt that one story is sufficient as they’ve concluded the series well and don’t require any continuation.

We could only hope and desire for today if there’ll be’CLOY two’ or just a spin-off of it.

However, do you believe’CLOY’ deserves a second season, or if it is left how it is?

