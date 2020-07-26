- Advertisement -

Steven Spielberg in 2015 came up with one of the biggest and the most hyped released movie, Jurassic World. The announcement for the movie’s renewal for the third part was made in 2019. And it is titled Jurassic World: Dominion. Filming for the third part was supposed to start in May. But it is put on halt for an obvious reason, that is none other than Coronavirus. However, there is news buzzing all around the internet that shooting for the movie can start really soon. One of the lead roles in the movie hinted about this news. So read below to find out everything about what is actually going to happen.

Jurassic World 3: when will it release?

The release of Jurassic World: Dominion is decided to be on June 11, 2021. But there can be some delays considering the outbreak of the pandemic. The shooting would have started in May if Coronavirus wouldn’t have broken out. But now the shooting can only resume after the spread of pandemic decreases as the film makers can’t risk the casts and crews life. Probably it can initiate from the next month. Sam Neill, one of the show’s stars, talked about this in one of his interviews. We’ll inform you with all the further updates regarding the shooting or release so stay tuned.

Who are all in the cast of Jurassic World 3?

Two lead roles of the movie, Owen Grady (the dinosaur trainer) and Claire Greary (ex park manager), will be seen again. Their characters are played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively.

Well, there are some more cast members included for the third part. Owen and Claire’s newly adopted daughter, Maisie Lockwood, is one among them. Her role will be played by Isabella Sermon. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are also returning back for their roles. The news was revealed by the director of the show, Colin Trevorrow.

Plot for Jurassic World 3

Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom had a shocking end. The third part is expected to resume from that place. However, there’s very little information regarding this matter, so we can’t be sure of anything.