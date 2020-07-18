Home Movies Jurassic World 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates
Jurassic World 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

By- Shubhojeet Paul
This year, 2020, showed us many terrible things, and even some rare things were discovered. And again there come the dinosaurs too. The deadly beasts are again into human civilization. Not to worry, they are not coming. It’s about the release of the new part of the movie sequence Jurassic World. The movie series is created by Steven Spielberg. The amazing graphics and the triller adventure of the movie series gave it a success for its two parts in the sequel. And now finally the third one is also on the way. Let us know more about the third part, i.e. Jurassic World 3.

RELEASE DATE

The first movie in the sequence was released in the yar 2015. It was then followed by the next sequel named Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, in 2018. The third part, however, is expected to release sometime during the year 2021.

CAST

The makers confirmed the cast lists that include few from the old movie series and also the new ones. They are Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill.

PLOT

The movie shows an island known as Jurassic World, where these extinct species are domesticated for tourism purposes. Everything goes fine and all precautions are taken, as although domesticated, however, these beasts remain dangerous to humans. On such an unpredicted incident takes place leading to the loose of control of one of the dinosaur species, following the loose of many. The situation becomes so worse that at last humans have to leave the island.

Though there is no confirmation of the story of the next part, yet we can expect it to be more adventurous as we see the beasts rising again in search of food, i.e. flesh. With the development of the visual effects and the graphics in recent years, it would be interesting to see, how the makers make the scene look as real as possible.

