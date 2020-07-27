Jurassic World 3 Going With First Stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern

- Advertisement -

Director Colin Trevorrow verified that the scale of Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be epic, taking the story away from an island putting into a worldwide one. The latest entry in the franchise follows from Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, which finished with the dinosaurs escaping into the wider world, and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) warning the planet will now have to learn to live alongside dinosaurs.

Goldblum, that had a glorified cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will return in a full role for the franchise’s first time movie, along with first stars Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler). They’ll join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, who’ve tied up the trilogy. Trevorrow returns into the director’s chair, and also wrote the script, such as Jurassic World: Dominion. Recent photos from the set of the shoot, showing a plane downed in an arctic landscape, suggest that the activity will take place in new surroundings that haven’t been seen in the franchise earlier.

And now Trevorrow, speaking as part of this Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel during San Diego [email protected] has confirmed what many suspected, that Jurassic World: Dominion will take in various places across the world. Trevorrow calls the scale”epic.” He adds that the movie won’t only concentrate on a small group of people on an island, which has been the typical set-up for its Jurassic films so far. You can read his comments below.

“I’m sure if you watched the last picture you know this is not just a few folks on an island. It’s a large scale, global, epic story with characters in the original Jurassic Park in major roles, and of course Bryce and Chris.”

Trevorrow does go on to say, however, that after each the spectacle is taken into account, the movie is just like every other – “a few people in the center of a circle trying to make something feel real and honest.” From these comments, it seems like Trevorrow is trying to balance the grand scale of his story with some tales which still feel human and relatable.

For fans of this franchise, the fact that the activity in the Jurassic World: Dominion is moving away from the island setting has both positive and negative possibilities. On the one hand, seeing dinosaurs wreaking havoc will bring something fresh and new. But, there’s also the chance of losing the center of the movie in the middle of the globe-trotting activity.

But, it seems like Trevorrow feels he has a deal on that. Later in the panel, he says he used the production shutdown to work on visual impacts as opposed to changing the script. Jurassic World: Dominion is looking likely to be the most ambitious film in the franchise yet, but hopefully it also manages to be a fantastic movie at precisely the same time.