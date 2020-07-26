Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying that he’s “truly worse” at being the president than her Veep character Selina Meyer.

The actor and comedian starred in Armando Iannucci’s political satire series Veep as a US vice-chairman who would do something to win the presidency. The present ran from 2012 to 2019 on HBO.

Showing at a fundraiser on Thursday (July 23) for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Louis-Dreyfus mentioned the accomplishments of President Trump, calling them “pathetic.”

In line with the Independent, Louis-Dreyfus stated that the pilot episode of Veep imagined all plastic cutlery within the Capitol Constructing changed with recyclable utensils because the writers tried to give you “the stupidest, weakest gesture that my fool character might probably make, in order that she wouldn’t offend the fossil gasoline business.”

“However that’s truly greater than Trump has completed for the in 4 years,” she stated. “Discuss pathetically, he’s truly worse than a fictional president with a staff {of professional} writers working 24/7 to make her as dangerous as potential.”

Elsewhere within the interview, she referenced a previous joke made by Biden the place he stated that he would choose her for president, Louis-Dreyfus continued: “I used to be after all flattered.

“However, then I realized, that is America. We can make a completely unqualified, ill-equipped TV persona vice-chairman. No, no, on this nation, we make him president.”

