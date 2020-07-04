Home Corona judge determined the fate of this AT&T Time
CoronaEducation

judge determined the fate of this AT&T Time

By- Nitu Jha
Earlier this week, a judge determined the fate of this AT&T Time Warner deal, and the result was a large thumbs-up in the overall management of capitalism.

The $85 billion deal has closed. Time Warner has been assimilated into AT&T (and renamed WarnerMedia), and there’s almost zero chance that anything will prevent it now.

With the closing of this deal, AT&T is currently far more than just a telecom company.

It owns dozens of brands along with also the rights to a number of the most popular shows on TV.

It’s dozens of cable channels, and if the worst fears about programming disputes play out, AT&T could black people stations out from the pay-TV provider in a discussion.

In no specific order, here are a few of the large brands AT&T now owns.

HBO
Arguably the most crucial single name AT&T just obtained. Owns the rights to exhibits such as Westworld, Game of Thrones, Veep, Last Week Tonight, and Silicon Valley.

It also has first-run supply rights (the very first folks to air a picture after it leaves theaters) with firms like Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Universal, and Dreamworks.

It also possesses the Cinemax cable station, which runs feature-length films from a number of the vendors.

 

TBS
Cable station owned by Turner, and it functions (heh) from AT&T.

CNN
The other subsidiary of Turner, CNN…well, you know what CNN is and what it does.

Outside of HBO, it is probably the most recognizable brand which AT&T acquired in this, and its biggest cable channel.

Between CNN, TBS, and HBO, AT&T has more than enough content to offer cheap streaming bundles into the masses.

TurnerTurner Broadcasting System, since it is fully understood, owns a lot of cable channels and some sites that flesh out the rest of AT&T’s cable articles.

Through Turner Sports, it also owns sites like Bleacher Report, NBA.com, PGA.com, NCAA.com, and NBA TV.

DC EntertainmentDC Entertainment is a subdivision of Warner Bros.

that deserves its mention only for the sheer quantity of material it has under its umbrella.

DC Comics, the comic book manufacturer, is under the umbrella of DC Movies, making films based on those comic characters.

A Few of the characters possess the right to include Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman.

Batman is part of the identical universe, as a character of Warner Bros.Warner Bros..

Warner Bros is among those”big six” film studios and owns some of the most successful film franchises ever.

New Line Cinema
It also has smaller hits such as Rush Hour, Wedding Crashers, and Gender and the City to its name.

The remainder of AT&T
That is just the major brands that AT&T obtained — it also has its assortment of household names that it is owned indefinitely.

AT&T Wireless is your mobile carrier everyone loves to hate

U-verse is its cable TV offering, DirecTV is a satellite broadcaster it also possesses, in addition to dozens of regional cable and phone companies — almost anything with the name”Bell” inside. Bizarrely, the listing also has the Yellow Pages and yellowpages.com.

If you want a complete list of all of the subsidiaries, the company now owns, Big Think has set a list together that’s more complete.

Nitu Jha

