Joker Movie Leads Complaint List in New BBFC Report

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum notched up nine moans, “all focusing on violence.” The BBFC says that their research shows “that violence that is perceived to be ‘real’ registers more strongly with viewers than violence that is clearly stylized or fantastical. While the violence in the film is strong and bloody, it is also highly choreographed and stylized action violence, of a type familiar from the previous two installments. It does not dwell on the infliction of pain and injury and we classified the film 15, in line with the first and second films in the series.”

Five people also had a problem with the violence and language in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

“The science-fiction context of the film means that the violence, involving combat between robotic characters, is fantastical and distanced from real-world violence, so we rated it 12A,” explained the BBFC. “Similarly, infrequent strong language has been permitted at the 12A/12 level since the 12 ratings was introduced in 1989.”

Bumblebee pops up in the lower half of the list for its language and violence, despite UK cinemas only screening the PG version of the film and not the 12A edit. Fighting with My Family and Holmes and Watson’s sex references prompted a few complaints too, while some thought Shazam!’s elements of horror were a bit much. Amazingly, The Queen’s Corgi rounds off the list, with five people unhappy about its sexual references and animal cruelty.

“While there is mild comic innuendo in [The Queen’s Corgi], it occurs in a comic context and is acceptable at PG,” writes the BBFC, who have to take all complaints quite seriously. “While we operate strict policies around the inclusion of real animal cruelty in films, no animals were harmed in the making of the film.”