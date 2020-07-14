Home Hollywood Jimmie Allen Introduced His Highly-Anticipated EP of Collabs Now And With it,...
Jimmie Allen Introduced His Highly-Anticipated EP of Collabs Now And With it, Paid Tribute To His Late Dad and Grandma

Jimmie Allen introduced his highly-anticipated EP of collabs now and with it, paid tribute to his late dad and grandma.

Nation artist Jimmie Allen took cross-country and cross-genre collaborations into an entirely new level with the launch of his most recent EP, Bettie James. Inspired by and named after his late father, James Allen, and grandma, Bettie Snead, who passed away in September 2019 and February 2014, Jimmie told HL he wished to begin to leave“paths of the heritage” through his songs.

 

“I wished to get musicians whom I adored and adored and place on the same job,” he explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview. The star-studded track record includes country giants such as Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, and other genre-bending artists such as Noah Cyrus and Nelly. “Many folks do not understand that Nelly has been operating with state artists for a little while,” Jimmie said. “It just flowed naturally, and it did not feel as though it had been out of pocket to get him. He is just such a genius at what he does.”

 

The”Best Shot” singer added that the paths provide a mixture of his design that spans from”rock gospel, R&B, and jazz.” “I am doing what I have always wanted to perform by mixing all of my distinct influences,” he confessed. “I feel as if I’ve got the creative freedom to be myself within my songs. It is great to have the ability to show my diversity and do things that I love with inside my musical stadium.”

 

While he has a wide selection of incredible artists around Bettie James, Jimmie has musicians on his record he would like to work with later on, such as Rob Thomas, Adele, and undoubtedly Reba McEntire!

Make Sure You flow Jimmie Allen’s brand new EP Bettie James out now! Tomorrow, he’ll play live on the historic Grand Ole Opry platform because of their Saturday Night Opry Livestream starting at 7 pm CT…

