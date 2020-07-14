Home Hollywood Jenny March Warns in Her New Music Video, be'Careful Who You Choose,'...
Jenny March Warns in Her New Music Video, be’Careful Who You Choose,’ or Else You Might Find Yourself on a Rollercoaster’

Jenny March warns in her new music video, be’careful who you choose,’ or else you might find yourself on a rollercoaster’ love affair which sees you’lose part of yourself in the process.’

William Blake said that”the road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom,” but singer Jenny March warns against taking that path in her brand new tune. In”November Nights,” the rising music star captures how loving too much could be a bad thing, singing into a lover how”Everything you do get me running after you/, but maybe I love that chasing? / On these cold November nights, I know that it’ll be all perfect.” Jenny deliberates with herself about this yet toxic love. She was going in circles because she talks about whether to stay with this joy that is dangerous or to get off this journey to nowhere.(‘careful who you choose)

“‘November Nights’ is a song about loving hard,” Jenny tells HollywoodLife. “Loving so hard that it drives you mad, taking you onto a long, but enjoyable roller coaster ride. You give your whole self over to somebody, maybe losing a part of yourself in the process, but the pleasure you get out of it makes it that much more manageable.”(‘careful who you choose)

Even though”November Nights” is about the ups and downs of an unhealthy-albeit-exciting relationship, Jenny has a far better partnership on the horizon. The singer will soon be a societal ambassador for Rihanna’s SAVAGExFENTY lineup, allowing her to fuse along with her loves of music and fashion. She proficient in filling up her Instagram with sizzling shots in several poses of her, so this partnership is a match made in heaven.(‘careful who you choose)

Naserin BogadoNaserin Bogado
Speaking of focusing on societal networking, Jenny has made the most of these quarantine days with”Wednesday Sessions.” During these Instagram Live sessions, Jenny plays and talks with various musicians. It is the ideal way for her to remain for if her EP drops ready, and she gets a chance to execute her new tracks for all her fans.

Located in Los Angeles and born in Ohio, Jenny has been building a buzz around her years. Her debut single, 2018’s”California Daze,” introduced her”open book” lyrics and attractive voice. She followed it up with”FUWY” and”Talk To Me” She finished 2019 with”Rebound,” her streamed-single to date, and in April, she awakened with Fluencee for the surprise “Boomerang.”

“Wrote this song with Fluencee about mental health issues and finding the power to get out of your mind and conquer those problems,” she posted in May. “Hope this tune brings some positivity in your life! Love you guys! Stay safe.”

