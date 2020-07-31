Home Hollywood James Bond "No Time To Die" Release Date, Cast, Plot. All you...
James Bond “No Time To Die” Release Date, Cast, Plot. All you want to know!

By- Akanksha
Finally, after all the delays, the release date of the movie has been shifted, and now it will be less wait for the fans.

Originally the film was to be released in April 2020, but as per the current situation of a global pandemic like many films its release date was shifted.

But now good news for the fans that No Time To Die will be released much earlier.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

After a long wait of the five-year Bond movie is back, it is the longest.

Spectre was released in 2015, and since then, the follow-up has gone through the uncertainty of who will play Bond, a change of directors, multiple writers, and a delayed-release date.

No Time To Die is the 25th movie in the long-running series which kicked off in 1962 with Dr. No

Cast

Here are the familiar faces making a comeback:

  • Daniel Craig as Bond
  • Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny
  • Ralph Fiennes as M
  • Ben Wishsaw as Q
  • Rory Kinnear as Bill Danner
  • Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann
  • Christoph Waltz as Blofeld
  • Jeffery Wright as Felix Leite

Plot

Though the plot is yet to be reviled, but by the trailer and synopsis of the movie we can say that

Bond has retired and is living in Jamaica, but not long when old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter comes to visit.

Soon Bond is back to doing what he does best, and there’s a new threat in the villainous shape of the mysterious Safin.

Bond’s old flame Madeleine Swan is holding secrets that put her and Bond in some dangerous situations, and former Spectre boss Blofeld is in there too–behind bars but still handing out threats.

Release Date

In a tweet it was mentioned, No Time to Die’s release date is now November 20 in the US. As per usual for a 007 movie, it’ll be out prior to that in the UK, where it debuts on November 12 (as previously scheduled).

Akanksha

