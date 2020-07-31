Home Top Stories Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!
Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
In case a third Jack Reacher movie starring Tom Cruise’s had occurred, it could have been rated R. Cruise is presently one of the most famous actors around, together with the 58-year-old emerging in many hit films over the years such as Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and Minority Report. In 2012, the actor took on the role of Jack Reacher, an action hero that’s been in the center of more than a dozen novels by Lee Child.

The first Jack Reacher film starring Cruise was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a manager that Cruise would later re-team with for Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible- Fallout. Regardless of Jack Reacher being McQuarrie’s first directing gig in over a decade, the activity film got mixed to positive testimonials with fans and critics. The movie did well enough for Paramount Pictures to warrant a sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, that published four decades after in 2016. The sequel did not do as well with fans and critics, which was partly why Jack Reacher 3 never saw the light of day.

McQuarrie recently sat down with Empire to show he and Cruise had discussed the possibility of the Jack Reacher franchise ongoing with a third film. McQuarrie explained that if Jack Reacher 3 could have happened, it could have been rated R and featured a lot more brutality that the book show is known for. The director said, “Tom and I had been speaking about, had the series continued, to take Reacher to a location where, at the post-Deadpool, post-Joker planet, Reacher might have been an R-rated film and an R-rated franchise and fed to the brutality of those books. We were fully prepared to lean into that.”

McQuarrie also teased in his interview he and Cruise are creating another job that will feature”a very un-Tom personality” since the Jack Reacher franchise has moved on without the actor and director duo. A few decades back, Child disclosed that Jack Reacher was getting a TV reboot, but they are recasting the titular character. Not much else has been revealed about the Jack Reacher TV series, but just this year, it had been announced that Amazon picked up Jack Reacher, together with the first season adapting Child’s first Jack Reacher book, The Killing Floor.

Even though Jack Reacher 3 likely didn’t happen due to the bad reception of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, a huge reason another film never happened was due to Child. The writer recovered the rights after 2016 to his personality, and it appears as if Child was never a huge fan of Cruise in the role. The child has stressed in previous interviews how the character’s “physicality” is very important, and that he thought Cruise was too old for action movies.

Despite McQuarrie’s recent remarks, it is unknown if he was ever really considering Jack Reacher 3. His conversation with Cruise has occurred in recent years as he mentioned they were speaking about an R-rating following the success of Deadpool and Joker. An R-rated Jack Reacher movie might have reinvigorated the franchise, but fans are likely just as excited to be receiving a TV series because the Child is onboard as an executive producer.

