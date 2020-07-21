Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

If a third Jack Reacher movie starring Tom Cruise’s had happened, it might have been rated R. Cruise is presently one of the most famous actors around, with the 58-year-old appearing in several hit films over the years like Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, and Minority Report. In 2012, the actor took on the role of Jack Reacher, a fictional action hero in the center of more than a dozen novels by Lee Child.

The first Jack Reacher movie starring Cruise was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, a director that Cruise would later re-team with for Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible- Fallout. Regardless of Jack Reacher being McQuarrie’s first directing gig over a decade, the action movie got mixed to positive reviews with critics and fans. The film did well enough to get Paramount Pictures to justify a sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Return, that published four decades after in 2016. The sequel did not perform well with fans and critics, which was partly why Jack Reacher 3 never saw the light of day.

McQuarrie recently sat down with Empire to show he and Cruise had discussed the possibility of this Jack Reacher franchise ongoing using the third film. McQuarrie explained that if Jack Reacher 3 could have occurred, it could have been rated R and featured more brutality the publication series is known for. The director said, “Tom and I had been talking about, had the show continued, to take Reacher to a place where, at the post-Deadpool, post-Joker planet, Reacher could have been an R-rated movie and also an R-rated franchise and fed to the brutality of those books. We were fully prepared to lean into that.”

McQuarrie also teased in his interview that he and Cruise are developing another job that will feature”an extremely un-Tom personality” since the Jack Reacher franchise has proceeded without the actor and manager duo. Several decades ago, Child revealed that Jack Reacher has been obtaining a TV reboot, but that they are recasting the titular character. Not much else has been published regarding the Jack Reacher TV series. Still, only this season, it was declared that Amazon picked up Jack Reacher, together with the first year adapting Child’s original Jack Reacher book, The Killing Floor.

Even though Jack Reacher 3 likely didn’t occur because of the bad reception of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, a big reason another film never happened was because of Child. The writer regained the rights following 2016, and it appears as if Child was never a huge fan of Cruise in the role. The child has stressed in past interviews how the character’s “physicality” is essential, and that he thought Cruise was too old for action films.

Despite McQuarrie’s recent comments, it’s unknown if he was considering Jack Reacher 3. His conversation with Cruise has happened in the past several years as he mentioned they were talking about an R-rating after the achievement of Deadpool and Joker. An R-rated Jack Reacher film could have reinvigorated the franchise. Still, fans are probably just as excited to be receiving a TV series because the Child is onboard as an executive producer.