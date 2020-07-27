Home Hollywood Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know
Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Jack Reacher is an American action thriller movie series written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie was released in 2012 and is based on a novel One Shot written by lee child in 2005. After its release, the movie was an instant success on the box office. However, the critics didn’t seem to be quite impressed. The film received positive reviews from fans but mixed reviews from the critics.

The budget of the movie was set to $60 million and the film grossed over $215 million on the box office. The movie stars our all-time favourite Tom Cruise, who is known to perform all his stunts by himself. This happened to be the case for Jack Reacher as well. All the stunts shown in the movie have been performed by the actor himself.

After its success on the box office, the movie was renewed for a sequel named, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back which hit the theatres on October 21, 2016. The movie was directed and written by Edward Zwick and was based on another lee child’s novel never go back from 2013. This movie didn’t appeal to the masses as much as expected by the movie makers. The budget of the movie was set to $96 million and it could gain a little over $160 million on the box office.

Jack Reacher 3 release date

The sequel again was criticized by the critics. The critics praised the actor’s performance but criticized the plot of the movie. The movie has since not been renewed for another sequel. It might be due to the poor choice of novels over which the movies have been based. However, fans who liked the movie still have their expectations high for the renewal of the film.

No official statement regarding the same has been made yet.

Aryan Singh

