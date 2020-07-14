Its Been Two Years Since Deadpool 2 Debuted On Big Screens Worldwide

- Advertisement -

It’s been two decades because Deadpool 2 debuted on big screens worldwide. Regardless of the years that have passed since its release, Ryan Reynolds is still ongoing to spill behind-the-scenes concerning the Marvel franchise.

The actor took to websites to share the suit design that made its way into the 2018 movie.

Back in December, we heard that Deadpool 3 is currently in the works. Reynolds shared that Marvel Studios is bringing the legendary comic book character back to life for another movie. While fans wait to hear more information and a release date to get Deadpool 3, Reynolds continues to discuss a few secrets regarding the franchise.

Reynolds recently took to Instagram to discuss another unidentified truth about Deadpool 2. An alternative design of this character lawsuit was created for its sequel as it turns out. The new suit comprised additional paneling on back the arms and legs. At the last minute, however, Reynolds chose to maintain the suit for the second movie.

“More useless info,” he says in his Instagram narrative. “This was almost the lawsuit we went with for DP2. It had paneling on back, the arms, and legs. However, I got cold feet and went back to the original.”

Although the alternate lawsuit didn’t make Deadpool two cut, perhaps it’ll be brought back for Deadpool 3? After the merger involving 21st Century Fox and Disney back in April 2019, it was confirmed that the franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

At the same time, last year, Reynolds hinted that the Deadpool franchise might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe later on. David Leitch, who directed the second film, opened up about his”crazy ideas” to integrate the next film into the MCU. In case Deadpool was to join the likes of the Avengers, but the franchise will probably need to tone down its R-rating to be more family-friendly.

At this time, no official release date for Deadpool 3 was shared.

Do you like the original or alternative Deadpool suit more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.