Italy with travel tips, launches from various hotels

By- Shankar
The tour takes us across Italy with travel tips, launches from various hotels, and insight into these beautiful artisans. The pieces incorporate toiletries and accessories, beautiful tableware, artisanal olive oil, perfumes, wine, and stunning fashion. The resorts are one of Italy’s finest, including Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, Il Borro at Tuscany, Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi Coast, Verdura Resort in Sicily, and Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como.

 

These hotels got involved not merely to obtain a new outlet to market their products — they wanted to assist them during these difficult times, and have a deep connection to their leaders their areas, as well as the soul of Italian craftsmanship. Camilla Vender Melpignano, out of Borgo Egnazia, says, “I felt the need to do something to disperse the mastery of these Puglian people I’ve met here. The clothes and dresses featured within our Bottega Egnazia hotel boutique is a set that focuses on unique pieces which are 100% produced in Puglia by local craftsmen and seamstresses.” Vittoria Ferragamo, brand manager for Il Borro’s Orto del Borro and mind of Il Borro Special Projects, says, “My choice for The Dressing Screen represents the very soul of Il Borro.

That is to say, credibility, quality, and Tuscan character (obviously!). It's my eyesight from the soil to the table, beginning from wines from our cellars into the tomato puree from the Orto (backyard ) del Borro to our olive oil. They are all organic products that feature a variety of fabrics and accessories for the table and improve Italian traditions. It's a selection where our local craftsmanship and raw materials are a promise of top quality and representative of Produced in Italy(travel tips) excellence."

