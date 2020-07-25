Home Lifestyle It can possibly remain closed beyond that as a consequence of the...
It can possibly remain closed beyond that as a consequence of the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation in america

By- Nitu Jha
It can possibly remain closed beyond that as a consequence of the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation in america.

One set of individuals still free to cross the border — truckers delivering merchandise — state they do not wish to.

An increasing number of Canadian truckers are afraid to go into the US due to the perception that Americans aren’t taking the virus seriously enough,

along with the scary quantities of coronavirus cases and deaths which keep surging.

Last week, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau declared the Canada-US border would remain closed for most folks until at least August 21,

with additional extensions of the boundary closure possible. It usually means that non-essential travel can not take place between both countries right now,

which is no surprise given the way the situation concerning the coronavirus pandemic in america is continuing to spiral out of control.

There is at least one group of individuals that are allowed to cross the border and traveling to and from Canada to the united states.

Canadian truckers can continue their work as usual —

but, increasingly, they do not wish to.

That includes people such as Leanne Steeves,

a long-haul truck driver from Ontario who told CBC News that she’s worried about being at the US since we do not seem to be taking the virus seriously.

“It is like they do not care,” she explained about Americans. “Life is normal. Nothing has changed for them.

A Reddit thread relating to this information highlighted the quote from another truck driver, Dan Carson, from southern Ontario,

who told Global News that Americans are not taking the virus severely and”I just don’t expect them.”

“I don’t trust’them’ either,” one Redditor responded. “And I live in the Usa.”

You can’t say you blame them, though. The latest coronavirus statistics from Johns Hopkins University

reveal that almost 4 million coronavirus cases have been confirm in the US so far,

and nearly 143,000 deaths are report.

Similarly, at a news conference on Tuesday, President Trump finally acknowledged what

everyone else has been saying for weeks now about the coronavirus situation in america :

This”it will likely, sadly, make worse before it gets better”

For contrast, Canada’s most recent coronavirus statistics reveal that just around 113,705 coronavirus instances (at the time of the writing) have been identified in the nation.

By comparison, less than 9,000 people have died from the virus.

That state of Florida has observed around double the amount of cases that all of Canada has Steeves and her husband drive a truck across the border every week,

carrying goods into California.

She clarified the situation here as”frightening” for her.

“I am praying they do not open the borders. That would only make everything up here that far worse… They will need to protect our country.”

Nitu Jha

It can possibly remain closed beyond that as a consequence of the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation in america

