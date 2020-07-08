- Advertisement -

It appears that Microsoft is going to drop the useful’System’ applet and instead force individuals to utilize the’Settings’ app that has been first released with Windows 8.

This dangers annoying a lot of people, since the’System’ part of Control Panel is truly quite helpful, providing you with an overview of your PC (like what chip and amount of RAM you have installed), together with quick links to your PC manufacturer’s support website and more.

However, with the recently released Windows 10 Build 20161, which can be an early version of an upcoming Windows 10 update that’s been released to people who wish to check it, the’System’ part of this Control Panel now just takes you to the Settings app.

Windows despise

Whenever Microsoft removes a feature from Windows 10 (especially a genuinely useful one), then it normally experiences a backlash. In cases like this, by forcing people to use the Preferences app, it could actually make matters worse.

The Settings program was released with Windows 8, and like most of the things which came with this unpopular operating platform, it was derided for being too simplistic and pared-back compared to legacy Windows tools.

The fantastic news is that the Settings program has been enhanced, and the only found in Windows 10 is a lot more useful.

This appears to be part of Microsoft’s plan to finally kill Control Panel all together, and replace it using the Preferences app.

Microsoft needs to ensure that the Settings program is up to scratch until it kills off the Control Panel — there is no point using two programs that offer the same functionality — while we concur that Windows 10 ought to be compact.

This new move resembles Microsoft is migrating features. Let us hope that the business pulls off it there will be a lot of Windows 10 users.