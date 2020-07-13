Home Movies Is Warner Bros. Going Forward With Shazam 2? Here’s What We Know.
Is Warner Bros. Going Forward With Shazam 2? Here’s What We Know.

By- Santosh Yadav
The fan-favorite superhero Shazam film gained quite a favorite fan base despite the not so striking box office set that might not have been in par with that which was originally anticipated by the Warner Bros. Studio. Let us take a look.

Regardless of the poor box office collection, the studio is inspired to produce yet another sequel Shazam movie. Lead actor Zachary Levi loved the role and stated that the film’s achievement is it brought joy to people. The celebrity is thankful and stoked to go back for the sequel.

Zachary Levi Is Pretty Excited To Be On Board With Shazam 2!

Levi did reveal that the sequel is forecast to shart shooting sometime around the spring or summer of the year. But, that first plan might go through some substantial change after the pandemic epidemic. However, Levi assured fans that the film remains on paths.

Shazam 2

While the first film ended with the defeat of Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Sivana visits Mister Mind, who’s pretty effective and also a supervillain mastermind. It seems like the first film pretty much sets up the storyline for the sequel—movie together with the main focus on Mister Mind as the prime antagonist for the upcoming movie. Moreover, taking into consideration the enormity of powers that Mister Mind has, there will be larger challenges this moment. Having a supervillain that is significant, things might take a dramatic twist this time!

Is Black Adam Going To Make An Appearance In Shazam 2?

The possibility of the Seven Deadly Suns might be part of the mystery that’s currently waiting to unfold from the sequel. As Billy Batson, his place has been well recognized by him in the foster family. We can expect Mark Strong to reunite as Dr. Sivana! A rumor was of Black Adam making a brief appearance in the Shazam movie. Both being DC projects, there might be some cameos from other superheroes under the DC banner. We are waiting!

Santosh Yadav

