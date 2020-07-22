Home Corona Is there any side-effect of Oxford's Covid vaccine?
Oxford University and also Astrazenaca’s COVID vaccine (AZD1222) was developed without taking any shortcuts. Although the process was expedited, said a major researcher who’s working on the vaccine.

Professor Andrew Pollard in the Oxford Research Group told India Today TV News Director Rahul Kanwal-

that all precautions were taken along with the speed of the vaccine development will not affect the item at all.

When asked whether hurrying the practice of trials could impact the general vaccine growth, Pollard said,

“There have not been any shortcuts, so the quality of the item is considered precisely the exact same way. Along with the clinical trials are conducted using the same scrutiny that they would be amid ordinary times.”

Pollard said independent safety reviews are occurring very frequently as well as regulatory oversight from all around the world.

“The procedure which has been undertaken is not too distinct; it is only occurring at an accelerated pace,” he explained.

Lack of long-term data

Pollard, however, agreed that there is one issue with determining long-term risks because there is very little data as of now.

“We don’t have long-term data from even a small number of individuals because in a pandemic you don’t have time for that.

I think we have one particular advantage that this type of vaccine has been used quite widely before,” Pollard said.

Throughout the interview, Pollard also stated that Oxford investigators had attained the first big milestone with the research.

He said now the onus is really on pharmaceutical companies to boost production.

“We have arrived at the first huge milestone in vaccine development, which is showing the vaccine gets the right responses and generating antibody responses.

We have to show that the vaccine actually works and protects people,” said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine collection.

On Monday, a study published in the medical journal Lancet stated Oxford University’s novel coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promise in stage I/II human trials.

It noted that Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine has been demonstrated to be safe and has been able to induce an immune response against the lethal virus in initial trails.

