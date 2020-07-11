- Advertisement -

Is GTA 6 in evolution? Although Rockstar Games hasn’t formally confirmed that it’s working on another instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, there are plenty of reports and rumours indicating it’s on the way.

Believe it or not, it has been seven years since GTA 5 launched at the tail end of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation of consoles. That’s a long time past; therefore, we do not think it’s hopeless that GTA 6 is in the pipeline, especially after the remarkable and continuing achievement of GTA 5.

We are trusting that Rockstar may have something to show sometime shortly, even if a GTA 6 launch date is very likely to be some time away, with the initiation of Xbox Series X and the PS5 quickly approaching.

Although we don’t have a formal confirmation and details are thin on the ground, that has not stopped us gathering together the best parts of fact, rumour and gossip for your perusing pleasure. Here’s everything we know up to now about GTA 6.

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS GTA 6 COMING OUT?

Red Dead Redemption two has now been in the wild for almost two decades and GTA 5 to nearly seven, so we are expecting a GTA 6 announcement is not far off — although we’re likely to be waiting some time to play it.

Some rumours have suggested that the Grand Theft Auto declared with a possible release in 2021 could be seen by us. This seems improbable. For a start, June 11 throughout the games show on, and Rockstar showed that it is bringing in an enlarged and enhanced edition of GTA 5 to the console in 2021, indicating that GTA 6 will be released then. Besides, Rockstar has been concentrated on getting Red Dead Online running and up – and GTA Online is still raking in the dough – that could have redirected attention, not to mention the delays potentially due to Dan Houser’s departure from Rockstar and the continuing Covid 19 pandemic.

At the more conservative end of the scale, reputable business analyst Michael Pachter forecasts the game release could be as far away as 2022. In a meeting with Gambling Keyboards, Pachter said that he thinks a 2020 announcement using a 2021 statement would be the best-case scenario, although a 2021 advertisement later or with a 2022 launch would be likely.

But the most definite GTA 6 launch date hint comes from publisher Take-Two Interactive’s marketing budget. Founded by VentureBeat, Take-Two’s 10-K SEC filing (which lays out financial plans for the next five years) demonstrates that the company expects to spend $89 million on marketing between April 2023, and also the end of March 2024 – that is a massive spike and, as the report points out, over half the advertising budget expected for any other fiscal year over the next decade.

This has led industry analyst Jeff Cohen to predict because GTA 6 is expected to discharge within this age that this spike is.

In a note to investors, added in VentureBeat’s report, Cohen pointed out that preceding marketing budgets have predicted the releases of other releases including Red Dead Redemption 2, from Take-Two Interactive.

If this forecast is correct, we’d expect to see GTA 6 release sometime between March 2024 and April 2023. Initially, this spike was scheduled to happen in the fiscal year 2023 it’s been pushed back to 2024. If it has been, this would suggest that a delay has incurred – possibly due to Covid-19.

Take-Two Interactive has already revealed it’s 93″full game releases” planned for the subsequent five decades. During an earnings call (through GamesRadar), Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said this line-up is the strongest in the organization’s history. According to Slatoff, 63 of these games have been”core gaming experiences”, 17 will be”mid-core or arcade”, and 13 are casual matches.

However, out of those 93 games, 21 will be exclusive titles – together with another 72 landings on streaming, consoles and PC platforms. But, perhaps the most impressive stat from this meeting is the fact that half of this games line-up is out of IPs.

This has indicated that we could see GTA 6 at that five-year window, together with the highly-anticipated next GTA falling into that”core gaming adventures” category. Therefore a launch date would fall within that window.

This is all still speculation at the moment, and this marketing budget increase could be due to another factor. Until Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 launch window or makes a formal GTA 6 announcement, we could only speculate about when GTA 6 is forthcoming. We will not have much longer to wait.