Is Fast & Furious Finally Going To Space?

Space: the last frontier. These are the voyages of… Dominic Toretto along with his merry family of criminals? It seems like this may be the true truth, as what began as a joke regarding where F9, or some other Fast and Furious sequel for that matter, could head into high the franchise’s currently large bar of spectacle might grow to be a very current reality. At least, that is what Chris”Ludacris” Bridges is apparently indicating, as he stoked the flames to this quite stellar chance only lately.

Feb remarks Chris”Ludacris” Bridges created on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, through a post on THR reporting on these opinions, the Quick saga celebrity seemed to confirm the loopholes that the hosts were hurled into the atmosphere. As distance is among those few frontiers that Appear to Be ripe for F9 to venture out to, Cunningham herself pitched that proposal to the atmosphere, which prompted the following answer from Bridges:

I will say that you’re extremely intuitive, as you mentioned something appropriate, but I am not planning to give it away.

That is simply excellent. Like waiting for one more year to find out the secrets behind things like how the hell Han came back in the deceased, or precisely where John Cena’s addition into the Torretto household was hiding all these years, we finally need to seemingly await a possible distance race between Vin Diesel’s on-screen household. When you thought to leap from skyscraper to skyscraper using a sportscar, or outrunning a nuclear sub using a souped-up ATV was not exciting enough.

We have possibly come quite a distance concerning the Fast and Furious space application, because it had been just a few short years ago this show narrative architect Chris Morgan had laid down the lineup that distance was a no-go as much as he was concerned. And today, with F9 pushed by about a year because it was supposed to debut it seems like this choice might have been reversed in favor of a high flying antics from the nearly 20-year-old franchise.

Then we do not have the collection of chances that Julia Cunningham mentioned throughout the meeting. For all we know, some argue of Xander Cage characters, and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto has been thrown out there, and we don’t understand it.

The suspense is killer in regards to if not Quick 9 will burst into the fantastic unknown, and since the movie is set to create its belated debut on April 2, 2021, we will have a waiting period that is firmly implanted between”too long” and”long, actually” till we could find out the facts for ourselves.