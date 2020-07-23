Irvine Welsh and Bret Easton Ellis to create TV series about press culture

Authors Irvine Welsh and Bret Easton Ellis are to workforce up on a satirical drama sequence about America’s tabloid press tradition.

Based on UK producer Burning Wheel Productions American Tabloid, the working title, will present a weekly publication throughout completely different a long time.

The challenge is predicted to be a fictional place “the place political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly on the door”.

Burning Wheel stated it was “optimistic” the deal could be firmed up shortly, with growth to start quickly.

Irvine Welsh Producer Shelley Hammond stated: “To do that manufacturing justice we all the time knew we might require writers who don’t maintain again and go approach additional than most would dare.“We’re simply past delighted that we’re able to agree a deal to make this occur with the unimaginable expertise of Bret and Irvine. This could be the primary time the 2 have collaborated professionally – and with the assist to permit inventive freedom we’re assured spectacular issues will occur.”

The producers have beforehand teamed with Welsh on characteristic Creation Tales, which was govt produced by Danny Boyle and tells the lifetime of British music business Svengali Alan McGee.

Welsh, who authored Trainspotting, beforehand has stated {that a} third film may very well be on the playing cards, which might full a “Holy Trinity” of movies.

T2 Trainspotting arrived in cinemas again in 2017 and adopted on from the hit 1996 launch, directed by Danny Boyle. The sequel noticed a return for the unique solid together with the acclaimed British filmmaker on the helm.