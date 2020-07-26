- Advertisement -

Is Iron Man returning to Marvel movies Although Tony Stark Expired in the epic finale of Avengers: Endgame?

That’s a question many fans have, but it will not be answered conclusively anytime soon.

There’s already one approach to bring Iron Man back in the dead without ruining the previous Avengers movie’s heritage.

On top of that speculation, there is a new MCU rumor that indicates Stark could rejoin the Avengers in an upcoming job.

Nonetheless, it will not be the Avengers 5 film everyone is expecting so eagerly.

When Marvel bet the farm on Iron Man in 2008.

it could not have envisioned where the project would lead.

It’s easy to envision a way to transpose the comic universe into movies, but it hinged on the success of those early movies.

Luckily for Marvel and lovers, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man delivered the sort of achievement that would finally make a massive Avengers:

Endgame job possible. Some 11 decades and 21 movies afterwards, Endgame would mark the departure of the world’s largest superhero.

That’s a fairly unexpected title for Iron Man.

You would think that Batman, Superman, or Spider-Man would be the most beloved heroes when it comes to films.

That’s why Iron Man’s death hurts so much in Endgame.

And that is why Marvel can’t manage to ruin the movie’s legacy by just reviving Tony Stark for more Avengers adventures.

Nevertheless, we’ve already explained that there is a fantastic way for Iron Man to rejoin the Avengers in some capacity.

or even come to be a antagonist, without belittling Stark’s sacrifice in Endgame.

And now, word has gotten out that Kevin Feige & Co.

are working on an excellent Avengers job that would offer Marvel a chance to let Iron Man go back to the fold.

The previous theory said that the Iron Man we’d reunite would not be the one we all love. Well, not exactly.

He would be a version of Iron Man from another timeline.

much like the brand new Gamora and the new Loki.

This Iron Man could be similar in many ways.

but subtle differences could turn this version of Stark right into a possible antagonist.

The Secret Wars narrative from the comics would be the way to pull it off.

and Marvel is already rumored to be working with it.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that Secret Wars is occurring or that Iron Man is part of it.

The site supposedly learned from a brand new cast record that Marvel is at the early phases of development of the project.

and Kevin Feige is listed as a producer.

There’s no gift attached to it and there is no telling if it may be a movie or a Disney+ TV series.

The Illuminati is an Avengers team of superheroes that functions covertly behind the scenes, away from the primary action.

That sort of activity is just what you’d expect from a bunch of superheroes after the Sokovia Accords and the recent war with Thanos — but I am just speculating here. And Marvel could make Illuminati work if the next significant storyline the studio operates with is Secret Wars.

What we do understand is that we haven’t been introduced to all members of their new team.

Iron Man and Doctor Strange have emerged in many movies, with the former now dead.

We are aware that Fantastic Four and X-Men jobs are coming.

and we expect to visit Namor showcased in Black Panther two.

But that is all we have to go on for now.

and there’s no telling what Marvel plans to perform with the Illuminati or if the movie would be prepared to shoot.

Let’s not forget that we likely won’t see jobs like Fantastic Four or X-Men movies until sometime in MCU Stage 5, at the oldest.

There is no guarantee that Stark will be included at the MCU’s Illuminati.

After all, Marvel’s movies are not necessarily exact interpretations of these comics.

While it would be a waste to not have him in at least one version of the group.

one other thing to consider is that the Illuminati team may benefit from a diversity.

As it stands right now, Marvel isn’t going to announce any Phase 5 strategies anytime soon.

Stage 4 is still delayed on account of this publication coronavirus pandemic.

both in regards to releasing completed jobs and completing others’ production.