IPhone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October

By- Pooja Das
Iphone 12 Launch date is Very Likely to be delayed to October according the iPhone 12 launch date at the last few months, and it is all due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Most reports suggested buyers must expect some type of delay.

Not all of four iPhone variations will ship during the normal late-September fresh iPhone launch window, a few of those reports said. Apple’s iPhone 12 release date is postponed. Few of the four iPhone 12 models coming this season could arrive on time, while the others will hit stores in October or November.The COVID-19 pandemic affected both the distribution chain in Asia

And Apple’s ability to travel to the area to finalize the iPhone 12 development punctually,

Previous rumors maintained.

More recent reports stated that iPhone suppliers are churning components based on initial plans,

And Apple could still make its September deadline. The leaker has been accurate about several Apple moves throughout the first months of this pandemic,

Including store closures and the launch date and price of this iPhone SE 2nd-edition.

Prosser also provided lots of Information Regarding the four forthcoming iPhone 12 versions

The iPhone X launched in early November,

Along with the iPhone XR hit stores in October a year later.

Pooja Das

