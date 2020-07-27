Home Technology iPhone 12 Just Leaked New Look
Real-life images of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 display have been leaked, giving us our first look at the smallest next-generation iPhone.

Brought to us by Weibo user Digital Chat Station, the images show how the upcoming smaller iPhone that manages to have both a larger display and smaller overall size than the iPhone SE 2020.

As the pictures show, the Face ID notch remains in place, with Digital Chat Station claiming it’s the same size as previous generations of notch-equipped iPhones. That normally wouldn’t concern us, but given that this is the smallest iPhone yet with Face ID, that means a greater percentage of the display is eaten up by notch.

On the other hand, it looks like the bezels around the edge of the display have shrunk a little. It’ll be hard to tell until we see the display on the actual phone, but it’s not an unreasonable change for Apple to make.

iPhone 12 Rumors

The rumors we’ve heard tell us. That Apple plans to swap the curved sides of the iPhone 11 for more compact flat ones on the iPhone 12. And smaller bezels would certainly help with this.

The 5.4-inch cell will be the range’s basic model, with a potential starting price of $649. The range then increases in size to 6.1 inches for the iPhone 12 Max and the iPhone 12 Pro. With the Pro Max measuring 6.7 inches across.

All members of the iPhone 12 series will get 5G compatibility. And an A14 Bionic chipset, based on the leaks we’ve heard so far. The four models should all have OLED displays. That would be the first time Apple’s flagships don’t have an LCD option among them.

For the Pro models, there’s more to mention. Their OLED displays will also have 120Hz “ProMotion” refresh rates. Plus the Pro Max is expected to have a LiDAR depth sensor in its triple rear-camera array. The standard iPhone 12 Pro could have the LiDAR sensor too, depending on which leaks are correct. But it’s definitely is tipped just to have three rear cameras. And these are expected to be upgraded over those on the iPhone 11 Pro.

We’ll likely see these phones launch in September as has been Apple’s habit for several years. The retail launch could come a month later in October however. Since Apple’s supply chains and manufacturing have been disrupted. During the coronavirus pandemic.

