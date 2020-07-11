iOS Apps: Issue With The Facebook SDK On Friday Morning Is Causing Many Of iOS Apps To Crash

- Advertisement -

An issue using the Facebook SDK on Friday morning is causing heaps of iOS apps to crash. Facebook says it is”aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK, which is causing some apps to crash.” No deadline has been offered for a fix.

Some of the programs affected by the outage include Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, and Venmo: iOS apps

If, like me, you woke up Friday morning and found that half of your programs were crashing as soon as they opened them, do not worry — it’s not merely your own iPhone.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Facebook acknowledged”an increase in mistakes on the iOS SDK, which is causing some apps to crash.” The chances are that you will not be able to open it on your iPhone at the moment if a program utilizes your Facebook profile to log you in.

While I could open the Facebook program on my iPhone, a ton of other programs and games crash once I tap on the icon, such as Spotify, TikTok, Booksy, Venmo, Mario Kart Tour, Arena of Valor, and much more since DownDetector shows, there are several additional programs and solutions are being affected as well. (iOS apps)

A similar disaster occurred in May, through which”a brand new release of Facebook included a change that triggered crashes for some users in some programs using the Facebook iOS SDK.” The timing between the first and the update regarding that issue was approximately two weeks, so it might be somewhat before our apparatus start acting.

As of 8:00 a.m., Facebook hasn’t provided any upgrades, but we will share them here as soon as we view them: iOS apps

UPDATE 1: Yet nothing from Facebook, however, The Verge has revealed one (somewhat complicated) method you can use to get your programs working again if you can’t endure it any longer. In the event you download Lockdown Apps in the App Store, hit cancel when it asks you to register in, and then press the”Firewall on” button at the peak of the program, you may establish a VPN profile on your iPhone. Skip the trial, and your applications should work once you’ve set it up. (iOS apps)

UPDATE 2: It is 9:48 a.m. ET — nearly three hours after the issue was confirmed — and there still haven’t been any updates, but all the programs which were giving me trouble this morning seem to be operating again.

UPDATE 3: Facebook has fixed the issue and provided the following note at about 10:30 a.m. ET: “Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for a few iOS apps using the Facebook SDK. We resolved it and identified the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.”