Corona

iOS 14 public beta three and iPadOS 14 public beta 3

By- Nitu Jha
iOS 14 public beta three and iPadOS 14 public beta 3 was just released on Thursday.

Apple announced iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

in June and launched the first developer beta shortly after the keynote address.

 

Apple’s developer betas have been so stable that the company didn’t even wait a full month before releasing .

the first public beta two weeks ago on July 9th.

Final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will release alongside the iPhone 12 this fall.

After releasing iOS 14 beta three and the comparable iPadOS 14 betas to developers.

Apple has now released iOS 14 public beta three and iPadOS 14 public beta 3.

As long as you’re signed up for Apple’s beta program.

iOS 14 public beta three and iPadOS 14 public beta 3

you can experiment with all of the new iOS 14 features hundreds of changes and improvements.

Still, some of the highlights include a refreshed home screen with customizable widgets.

an App Library where you can easily find any app installed on your phone.

new Picture-in-Picture support, a fresh new look for Messages, App Clips, and a Translate app.

iPadOS 14 also adds unique sidebars to apps.

improved search functionality, and handwriting recognition with Scribble to iPad.

The final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will launch alongside the new iPhone 12 models this fall.

but if you don’t want to wait that long.

you can download the public beta today and try it out for yourself.

Just remember that this is an early version of the software.

and you’re likely to run into the occasional bug.

features of the upcoming software update on your iPhone right now.

iOS 14 or iPadOS 14

To participate in public betas, you need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website.

If you’re wondering whether your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device.

If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE (1st generation)
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPod touch (7th generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
iPad Pro 9.7-inch
iPad (7th generation)
iPad (6th generation)
iPad (5th generation)
iPad mini (5th generation)
iPad mini 4
iPad Air (3rd generation)
iPad Air 2
As we’re sure you know, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier.

Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

You can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.

Whichever method you choose, make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Nitu Jha

Corona Nitu Jha -
