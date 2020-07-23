Home Entertainment iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 now available to download for...
iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 now available to download for developers

By- Shipra Das
On Wednesday, Apple rolled out the iOS 14 beta 3 and iPad OS 14 beta 3 for developers.

This is the first update, iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features.

Highlights:

Home screen widgets

new Compact UI features

an App Library with all of your installed apps

and the redesigned Messages app.

Nearly two weeks after Apple opened the iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 betas to the public, the third beta has been seeded to developers.

On July 9, the iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 public betas were released.

It included all of the features and improvements of the first two betas that were seeded to developers.

Apple’s iOS 14 beta 3 is now available alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPad OS 14 beta 3.

To install a new iOS or iPad OS beta:

Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.

If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes.

Shipra Das

