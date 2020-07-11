Into The Night Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Into the night is a Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller web television series which has been inspired by the Polish science fiction novel the old axolotl by Jacek Dukaj. The show has been created for Netflix. Into the night is the first Belgian original series produced by Netflix. It premiered on the streaming platform on May 1, 2020.

The show has been developed by Jason George and ran for a total of 6 episodes. The production company was Entre Chien Et Loup. The show was an instant hit not only among the French audience but in other parts of the globe as well. The show was then renewed for another season on July 1, 2020.

Into the night season 1 spoiler

The series revolves around a group of people who are on a hijacked plane, and the hijacker is an ex-Italian NATO soldier. The ex-soldier forces himself into the plane and demands the pilots to take off the plane. Pilots have to do as said and the people on the aircraft become the only survivors in the world. The whole world gets destroyed and everyone who comes in contact with the sunlight dies.

Into the night cast

Jan Bijvoet as Richard ‘Rik’ Mertens, Nabil Mallat as Osman Azizi, Pauline Etienne as Sylvie Bridgette Dubois, Laurent Capelluto as Mathieu Daniel Douek, Stefano Cassette as Terenzio Matteo Gallo and many other artists were a part of the show.

Into the night season 2 release date

The show was an instant success after its release all across the globe on Netflix. People loved the plot, acting and the story of the series. The show was then renewed for another season on July 1, 2020. Fans will have to wait till the streaming company announces the release date for the show.

