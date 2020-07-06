Intelligence Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

Intelligence is an American cyber-themed action-adventure television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 7, 2014. The series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment audience community around the globe. The first season of the series completed with six episodes. In this article, I’ll discuss Intelligence release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series created by Michael Seitzman, developed by Michael Seitzman, Tripp Vinson. It follows Action/Adventure, Drama, Espionage, Science fiction genre. Michael Seitzman, Tripp Vinson, Barry Schindel are the executive producers of the television series. Michael Seitzman’s Pictures, Tripp Vinson Productions, Barry Schindel Company, CBS Television Studios, ABC Studios are the production companies involved in producing the television entertainment series.

When Is Intelligence Release Date?

Intelligence will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations, it’s clear that there won’t be any major changes in the release date of the television series.

Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development. Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through Peacock. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Intelligence. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development regarding the release date and streaming details of the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Intelligence?

The development has been updating the progress of the series through online digital platforms reaching a wide range of audiences. We have gathered cast information from the internet source for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Intelligence

Josh Holloway as Gabriel Vaughn,

Marg Helgenberger as Lillian Strand,

Meghan Ory as U.S. CyberCom Special Agent Riley Neal,

Michael Rady as U.S. CyberCom Special Agent Chris Jameson,

John Billingsley as Shenendoah Cassidy,

P. J. Byrne as Nelson Cassidy,

Tomas Arana as Adam Weatherly,

Lance Reddick as Jeffrey Tetazoo,

Peter Coyote as Leland Strand,

Zuleikha Robinson as Amelia Hayes,

Faye Kingslee as Mei Chen.