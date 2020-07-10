- Advertisement -
The number of developers of discrete GPUs shrank to two from the late 2000s as a consequence of cut-throat competition between ATI Technologies (now part of AMD) and Nvidia.Intel announced its comeback to the market of graphics cards, and it looks like Apple might shortly offer you images too.
But there is yet another player willing to combine from China in the match — Zhaoxin.
Discrete GPU
Zhaoxin, a joint venture between China-based Shanghai SASAC (that owns an 80% stake) and Taiwan-based Via Technologies (that controls a 20% stake), has been promoting x86 processors targeted at the Chinese market for several decades now.
The company’s top-of-the-range KaiXian XK-6000-series CPUs featuring eight in-house built LuJiaZui cores, and also a dual-channel DDR4 memory controller is thought to provide performance comparable to that of Intel’s 7th Generation Core i5, a quad-core non-Hyper-Threaded processor, even though it’s hard to have a proper confirmation to the claim.
In a video published at its website, Zhaoxin revealed it had a graphics chip in its roadmap.
Due to be released in late 2020 or at 2021, the GPU will probably support a DirectX 11.1 or DirectX 12-level attribute set, but the firm does not elaborate. The chip will also have a TDP of around 70 W, and this is high for laptops, but good-enough for desktops.
Unlike the KaiXian XK-6000-series CPUs which are manufactured using TSMC’s 16 FinFET production technology of the company, the GPU will be produced using TSMC’s 28 nm planar manufacturing procedure. The choice of production technology seems a bit strange, but perhaps Zhaoxin wishes to be in a position to contract TSMC SMIC to make its GPUs to decrease prices and other reasons.
They were considering that the process technology and a TDP of this GPU that is coming, it is unlikely that the standalone graphics processor of Zhaoxin will be able to compete against Nvidia and AMD on the market of high-end gaming graphics cards.
Meanwhile, there are niches beyond gaming which Zhaoxin might want to address its discrete GPU, including computing.
Among those challenges that the company will face will be patented if Zhaoxin proceeds to the gambling market. AMD and Nvidia hold images and both firms are attempting to monetize their patents, including those who purchase images technologies from IP developers like Arm by licensing them at the recent years.
Via Technologies used to get a bunch of images patents it obtained in the early 2000s with S3 Graphics. Still, to HTC, which happens to be controlled from the identical person as Via Technologies, the majority of those patents were offered in 2011.
Zhaoxin did not remark on the news story, and we couldn’t find the company’s precise plans for its dGPU out.
