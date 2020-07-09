Home TV Series Amazon Prime Inside Edge Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
Inside Edge Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Inside Edge is an Indian sports drama web television series that has been created for Amazon prime video. Inside Edge is the first Hindi language Amazon Originals series. The show has been created by Karan Anshuman and produced by Excel Entertainment.

The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video for the first time on July 10, 2017. It revolves around a fictional T20 cricket team ‘Mumbai Mavericks’ whose owners operate spot-fixing matches. The show was an instant success amongst the Indian audience due to huge cricket fan base in the country.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the movie. The show has received positive reviews from both fans as well as the critics. Not only this, but it has been nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards along with other nominations as well.
Season 2 of inside edge premiered on amazon prime video in December 2019, and the viewer base for the show has only skyrocketed. Fans have been waiting for the show to renew for a season 3 as well. Both the seasons ran for 10 episodes each.

Inside Edge season 3 release date

Good news for the fans. The show has been renewed for a third season in January 2020. Also, the shooting for the same has also finished. In an interview with The Indian Express, Akshay Oberoi said, ‘I am afraid I would not be able to say much, but I had fun shooting for

Inside Edge season 3′.

Fans have quite a lot of expectations from season 3 of the show. Rumours say that the show will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020. If you’re a cricket fan and you’ve, by any chance, missed this TV series, binge on popcorns and watch the show.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest movies, upcoming TV shows and much more.
Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

