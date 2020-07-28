Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Inside Edge is just one of the web series that’s been released on Amazon Prime. The web series has been a great success with two seasons. And the audiences are already eager to know when season three will soon be making its way to the OTT platform anytime.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan: The Creator of one of the planet’s preeminent sports management companies

Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil: The President of Indian Cricket Board (ICB) and the brain behind The Power Play League.

Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik: An actress and also the co-owner of this Mumbai Mavericks.

Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil: The Co-Owner of Mumbai Mavericks

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan: The star player of the Mavericks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia: A rookie fast bowler out of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, picked up by the Mavericks.

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth: An ex Indian Global player and the captain of the Mavericks in year one and the captain of the Haryana Hurricane in year 2.

Amit Sial as Devender Mishra: A spinner of Mavericks Team

The various actors will reprise the roles. Additionally, there is a likelihood of seeing cast members as the narrative moves.

Inside Edge Season 3 Plot

The narrative of Inside Edge is about a cricket group known as. Yes, it’s kind of what seems to function as our Premier League in which teams perform to win the winner’s trophy and encompasses players. To add flavor to the story, the cricket world’s side is brought to the spotlight depicting just how politics, money, and power function and diktats all of the rules, making all move down. With season 3, the storyline can be expected to get more intense and thrilling.

And the fantastic news is here. Tanuj Virwani, in an interview, said, “We got done shooting for Inside Edge season 3 before year two had released. Would you believe it? The season should be out toward the end of 2020. We are done shooting it. I think I just broke the news to you (laughs). I talked to our Director (Karan Anshuman) a few days before the lockdown started, he was right in the middle of the post-production. So, let us see (the way the post-production work advances ).”

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

It can be understood that the production of the show is already in advance, and if all goes as the program, we could anticipate being coming by December 2020 on the OTT stage.