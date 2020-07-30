Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Richa Chadha ordered a QnA session on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Interior Edge Season 3. She disclosed that the season would premiere soon. She also revealed that the series will likely be making a comeback this year.

The actor plays the role of Zarina Dhawan in the Interior Edge Collection. The Interior Edge year 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019, and since then there have been several reports about the makers coming up with season 3 of the series Interior Edge. Have a Look at Richa Chadha’s Instagram story.

About Inside Edge

Interior Edge is India’s first original series to flow on Amazon Prime. Inside Edge has come up with two seasons until today. The second season was the natural development of this first one. Interior Edge is a literary series according to a commercial cricket tournament in which players are offered to different staff owners to play for cricket games for restricted overs.

The idea is motivated by the real-life Indian Premier League tournament. The second season of this show revolves around two lead characters- Vayu Raghavan (Leading Mumbai Mavericks) opposite Arvind Vashisht (leading Haryana Hurricanes) and the way the 2 teams encounter colossal scandals that will disturb the world of cricket. It would be interesting to see whether there are any new additions to the cast of Interior Edge Season 3.

Inside Edge Season 2 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan.

Richa Chadha as Zarina Dhawan

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashisht

Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan

Amit Sial as Devender Mishra

Manu Rishi Chadha as Manohar Lal Handa

Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

On the work front

On the job front, Richa Chadha will be viewed in the movie Madam Chief Minister. The upcoming political movie is helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati. The film Madam Chief Minister was expected to release on July 17, 2020, however, it had been postponed because of a pandemic.