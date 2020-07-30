Home TV Series Amazon Prime Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
TV SeriesAmazon PrimeTop Stories

Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

Richa Chadha ordered a QnA session on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Interior Edge Season 3. She disclosed that the season would premiere soon. She also revealed that the series will likely be making a comeback this year.

The actor plays the role of Zarina Dhawan in the Interior Edge Collection. The Interior Edge year 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019, and since then there have been several reports about the makers coming up with season 3 of the series Interior Edge. Have a Look at Richa Chadha’s Instagram story.

About Inside Edge

Interior Edge is India’s first original series to flow on Amazon Prime. Inside Edge has come up with two seasons until today. The second season was the natural development of this first one. Interior Edge is a literary series according to a commercial cricket tournament in which players are offered to different staff owners to play for cricket games for restricted overs.

Also Read:   Will Season 4 Of Ozark Release In 2021? Check here All Updates

The idea is motivated by the real-life Indian Premier League tournament. The second season of this show revolves around two lead characters- Vayu Raghavan (Leading Mumbai Mavericks) opposite Arvind Vashisht (leading Haryana Hurricanes) and the way the 2 teams encounter colossal scandals that will disturb the world of cricket. It would be interesting to see whether there are any new additions to the cast of Interior Edge Season 3.

Also Read:   Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More News!

Inside Edge Season 2 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan.
Richa Chadha as Zarina Dhawan
Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan
Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia
Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashisht
Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan
Amit Sial as Devender Mishra
Manu Rishi Chadha as Manohar Lal Handa
Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

Also Read:   Inside Edge season 3 release date: Will there be another series of Inside Edge?

On the work front

On the job front, Richa Chadha will be viewed in the movie Madam Chief Minister. The upcoming political movie is helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati. The film Madam Chief Minister was expected to release on July 17, 2020, however, it had been postponed because of a pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Rekha yadav

Must Read

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND LATEST NEWS UPDATES

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
A story that revolves around a boy understanding and maturing life through encounters is a must-watch. Demon Slayer has a similar story. This anime...
Read more

Chromebook Have A Best Feature Of MacBooks

Technology Sweety Singh -
If you've always envied the way users who chose the Apple ecosystem can stop using a device and pick up right where they left...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Has It Been Cancelled On Netflix?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The previous season of Netflix series On My Boat ended in quite high suspense like some untold stories about the lead roles like the...
Read more

Rumours of Halo Infinite Launch with No Multiplayer Mode Started to Disperse on Friday Afternoon

Entertainment Sankalp -
Rumours of Halo Infinite Launch with No multiplayer mode Started to Disperse on Friday Afternoon, but by early afternoon, the Halo Community Director had...
Read more

The Boys seasons 2 : What’s New in August 2020 Check Here?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
August will likely be a quiet month on Prime Video UK main as much as the arrival of The Boys seasons 2 within the first week of...
Read more

Wakfu Season 4: Release Date? Cast And Other Major Updates

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Wakfu is a French animated series. Ever since its release on Netflix, it has gained a massive fan following. Released it has now successfully...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Noragami is another Japanese anime television series that has ruled the hearts of its fans. Since the time of its release, it is one...
Read more

Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Dragon Musume which can also be called Monsutā Musume no Iru Nichijō in Japanese is a fantasy-anime TV show based on a manga series...
Read more

The Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details Here

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
The Grand Tour, an original Amazon Prime Video Series, was released back in 2016. The show received admiration and much praise from both critics...
Read more

The Grand Tour: ‘It was stupid’ James May makes shock claim about Vietnam special

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
Every fan of Amazon Prime Video’s motoring series was asking the same question: When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4?...
Read more
© World Top Trend