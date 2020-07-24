Home Top Stories Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Inside Edge is one. The web series was a fantastic success with two seasons being aired thus far. And the audiences are already eager to know when season three will soon make its way into the OTT platform.

Interior Edge Season 3 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan: The Founder of one of the planet’s preeminent sports management Businesses
Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil: The President of Indian Cricket Board (ICB) and the brain behind The Power Play League.
Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik: A celebrity and the co-owner of this Mumbai Mavericks.
Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil: The Co-Owner of Mumbai Mavericks
Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan: The star player of the Mavericks.
Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia: A rookie fast bowler from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, That Has Been picked up by the Mavericks.
Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth: An ex Indian international player and the captain of the Mavericks in season 1 and the captain of the Haryana Hurricane in year 2.
Amit Sial as Devender Mishra: A spinner of Mavericks Team
The lead roles will be reprised from the actors. Also, it is a likelihood of seeing cast members since the story moves.

Inside Edge Season 3 Plot

The narrative of Inside Edge is about a cricket team titled. Yes, it is kind of what seems to be our Indian Premier League in which teams play to win encompasses players and the winner’s trophy from various cities of the country. To add flavour to the story, the dark side of the cricket world has been brought into the spotlight depicting how politics, money, and power function and diktats all the principles, making all go down. With season 3, the storyline can be anticipated to get more exciting and intense.

And the fantastic news is here. Tanuj Virwani, in an interview, said, “We got done shooting for Inside Edge season 3 before season 2 had even released. Would you believe it? The season must be out toward the end of 2020. We’re done shooting it. I believe I just broke the news to you (laughs). I talked to our Manager (Karan Anshuman) a few days before the lockdown started, he was right in the center of the post. So, let us see (how the post-production work progresses).”

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

Therefore, it can be understood that the series’s production is already in advance, and we can expect to be arriving on the OTT platform if all goes as the program.

